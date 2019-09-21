Bellaire parent, student create bullying awareness Facebook group

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local parent is hoping to bring awareness to bullying across the Ohio Valley.

With the help of a Bellaire High School student, Danielle Hutchison of Bellaire has co-founded a bullying awareness Facebook group.

Hutchison hopes this group can serve as a place, where children and adults who are victims of bullying, can to voice their problems.

We just want them to know that they are not alone. That way we don’t have any kids committing suicides, overdosing or anything in our area. Danielle Hutchison, co-founder of Anti Bullying and Victims of Bullying Facebook Group

Bullying hits home for Danielle as she is the sister of Lacey Burch.

Burch’s daughter was the victim of a recent bullying incident on a school bus for Bellaire Middle School.

As of September 21, the Facebook group has more than 50 members and it has only been up and running for two days.

Although a day and time has not been confirmed, Hutchison says she is planning a group meeting at Bellaire City Park.

There are also plans to host events for victims of bullying at the American Legion in Bellaire.

Come and get your stress out. We’ll do painting, crafts — something where everybody that is victim can go have fun. Danielle Hutchison, co-founder of Anti Bullying and Victims of Bullying Facebook Group

Posts within the Facebook group are currently not anonymous but Hutchison is looking for ways to change that.

Another link to their Facebook group can be found here.