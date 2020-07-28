Bellaire Salvation Army offers food giveaways

(BELLAIRE, OH-WTRF) To help meet the needs of the local community, one charitable organization has been giving away upwards of one hundred thousand dollars worth of food each week.



The Belmont County Chapter of the Salvation Army has been handing out cases of meat products to those in need.

” Our goal is to meet the needs within our community with this food giveaway because one of the greatest needs within our county is our food and security, and we want to make sure they have all that they need,” says Major Louis Patrick. executive director, Salvation Army, Belmont County.



The giveaways take place, one to two times per week at their location in Bellaire.

It’s made possible through a USDA program in connection with Gordon Foods, which supplies the product to the Salvation Army.



According to Patrick, they serve over five hundred families each week.