Bellaire Schools ask residents to vote for improvement levy

BELLAIRE, OH (WTRF) — Bellaire residents will be asked to vote on a permanent improvement levy for the schools this November.



Right now there’s a three-mill levy in place.



This would –on paper–add an additional one mill to that.

However, the increase will only be 0.5 mill due to the old school levy expiring in January.

For example, someone with a house valued at $100,000 would pay about $18 per year or 5 cents a day if the levy passes.

If passed, the levy would be used to fund replacement bleachers at Nelson Field and new heating and air conditioning systems in the buildings.