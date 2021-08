Bellaire, OH. (WTRF) – Joey Lewis is a shot out of a cannon. All 5’6 of him. He scampered unscathed to the house to give the Big Reds a 34-13 lead in the second quarter.

From there, Bellaire knocked Toronto’s nails into the coffin. They got it done on defense too. Jakob Dowling hunted down a duck from Aiden Mick. He had nothing but real estate into the end zone to make it 41-13.

Bellaire blew out River last week and now improves to 2-0 after stomping Toronto 47-20.