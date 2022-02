Bellaire, OH. (WTRF) – Martins Ferry cruised to the win in the AAA OVAC third place game by a score of 41-35.

Allarah Jones was the high scorer for Ferry with 16. Also for the Riders, Lindsey Best had 11 and Maria Clark had 10. Elaina Mason notched 13 for Bellaire.

The next time the two will meet is next Thursday, February 17th.