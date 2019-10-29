Bellaire VFD announces donation to Coats for Kids

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department will be making this a warmer winter for some local children.

Earlier this month, the department held a Coats for Kids 5K Ghost and Goblin at the Bellaire City Park. Thanks to support for the community, they are now able to donate $1,667 to Coats for Kids.

“Through our sponsors and the people that participated, we were able to raise this money,” said 2nd Lt. Raymond Penyac. “So it will go to help needy kids and hopefully a whole lot of kids will stay warm this winter. Thanks for everyone’s support. This is where your money went.”

Coats for Kids does what it says: gives coats to needy kids for the wintertime.