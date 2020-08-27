Belmont Brewerks embraces Martins Ferry’s History

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)- Martins Ferry has a new brewery in town that just opened. But the Belmont Brewerks is also remembering the town’s history dating back to 1890.

“That’s when Belmont Brewing Company was orginally founded, here in Martins Ferry. And it survived prohibition and reopened up in the early 1900’s and then shut down and we wanted to bring something back from Martins Ferry’s history,” said Scott Yanko, co-owner of Belmont Brewerks.

From the turf field to even some cornhole, the Belmont Brewerks has a little bit to offer everyone.

“We are offering upscale pub food so we have fried appetizers but we always put a little bit of a twist on it. That’s one of my favorite thing to do, is take classics and make them more fun,” said chef Beth Myers.

“We have a great kids menu, we have cheeseburger sliders for kids and we have the more fun things for the adults that they can try. Like we have a gyro, and everyone seems to love it so just everybody. We have something for everyone.”

For the brewery’s staff, creating an entire experience for the customer is key.

“I completely agree with that mentality. All of the staff here, it’s a family feel. When you come in you feel welcomed. You know, we have a great group of people,” said Amanda Kuri, the front of house manager and bartender.

“It feels great. We wanted to give Ferry somewhere that they could go and sit and relax and enjoy what good weather we have, when we have it and Ferry needed something like this. We’re happy to be able to be the ones to give it them.”