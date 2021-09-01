Belmont College upgrades security

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) Their top priority is keeping their students safe. Today Belmont College received some financial help to make some safety upgrades.

They have received a $50,000 grant from Governor Dewine’s $5 Million grant for Higher Education Campus Security Upgrades. Belmont has not wasted any time, they began improving their school’s safety for both their students and staff.



Troy Calbwell, Executive Director of Information Services and Security at Belmont College says they have several plans to improve security on campus. One of those includes ID cards that’s basically a key. This card has a chip that allows access to specific buildings and room. It also keeps unnecessary traffic from certain areas of campus, which allows them to have a social distanced entrance and exit points.

It allows us to tighten down security and allow only people in the building that’s allowed in that building and people in certain areas of the building that they have access to. It prevents people from wandering around the college and getting access to places they don’t need to be. Driving into the courtyard, there is nothing to prevent anyone from driving a vehicle up into the courtyard so part of this will be so we can purchase and install removable ballers to prevent vehicle intrusion to pedestrian areas and into the buildings. Troy Calbwell, Executive Director of Information Services and Security at Belmont College

Calbwell says they have several other plans to improve safety for all of their students, staff, and families and it is all possible because of this grant.