BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Workers at the Belmont County Animal Shelter sprang into action earlier this week when a one-year-old dog with a massive gunshot wound came into their care.

Buddy, a Husky-Rottweiler mix, was shot one week before he was presented to the shelter for care. He has a large wound on his side that is now healing, but he is not the only one.

Belmont County Dog Warden, Lisa Duval, says that a recent influx in injured or sick animals being taken to the shelter before seeking medical treatment – nearly 75% of them weekly – is costing the shelter thousands in vet bills.

She urges future pet owners to consider just how expensive animals are to care for, especially in today’s economy.

”There’s so many medical needs that aren’t being met for these animals. You know, if you had a gunshot wound you would be right at the emergency room. If your eye was swelled shut, you would be at the doctor’s. These animals aren’t getting that chance. They are suffering until somebody could intervene and there’s just so much of it going on. Our vet bills are astronomical, but our animals get seen, you know, as soon as we pick them up. They are shipped right to the vet. We don’t have the time to sit there and let them suffer a little bit longer.” Lisa Duval – Belmont County Dog Warden

Shelter officials say Buddy is still very active and just like many others in their care, needs a loving home. For more information and ways to donate, please call the shelter at (740) 695-4708 or see their Facebook page.