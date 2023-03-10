BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Workers at the Belmont County Animal Shelter sprung into action earlier this week when a one-year-old dog with a massive gunshot wound came into their care, according to their Facebook page.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Buddy, a Husky-Rottweiler mix, was shot one week before he was presented to the shelter for care. He has a large wound on his side that is now healing. Despite his terrible injury, he is a lucky dog since x-rays show that the bullet was lodged at the base of his skull along with several fragments.

Buddy had surgery and is now on the mend. He has 31 staples and an open wound.

Shelter officials say he is still very active and needs a loving home. For more information on Buddy, please call the shelter at (740) 695-4708 or see their Facebook page.