BELMOTN COUNTY, Ohio — The judge appointed to fill the unexpired term of retired Judge Frank Fregiato will begin September 1st.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Belmont County Northern Division Court Judge Chris Berhalter says he is honored and humbled that Governor Mike DeWine selected him for the Common Pleas Court vacancy.

Berhalter was the Belmont County prosecutor for ten years before taking the bench in Northern Division Court in 2014.

Recently, his sentencing of a woman who had abandoned her 31 pets, leaving them to die, drew attention.

Despite pleas for leniency from lawyers on both sides, Judge Berhalter sentenced Christine Edgar to jail.

“I understand the recommendations made by all the parties and I did take that into consideration. But weighing that with the sentencing factors, there had to be a sanction that included a term of incarceration, not only as punishment but to send a clear message that that kind of behavior will never be tolerated.” Judge Chris Berhalter | Belmont County

Berhalter is a working farmer, running a 150-acre farm with his family.

He is also a board member of the Belmont County District Library, the Boy Scouts of America and the Belmont County Agricultural Society.

In 1988, he attained the Boy Scouts’ highest honor, the rank of Eagle Scout.