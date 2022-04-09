BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Families gathered for the 3rd annual Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

At the Red Devil’s stadium over 1,500 kids enjoyed egg-tastic games, treats, prizes, and even got to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

You can’t forget about the parents, over 700 adults registered and took part in the adult hunt for charity.

All the proceeds from the event went to benefit A Special Wish Foundation.

Event Coordinator Christi Howes says it is great that community events bring people together but the cherry on top is doing it for a good cause.

First , it’s just a community event that’s free and fun for kids and for families. Secondly, it’s a great way for all of our businesses, we had over 30 local businesses and sponsors that have put hundreds of dollars and a lot of time and to coming bring in great prizes for the kids. So, it’s a great way for them to give back. Then the third one which is very dear to our heart is a special wish which is our charity of choice. We love the fact that we were able to sponsor this event that provided a wish for this child that we’re able to send to Disney, so it really makes this event purposeful for us. Christi Howes, Event Coordinator

During the Easter celebration, a wish reveal was made for a Belmont County boy.

Owen was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 1, Macrocephaly and an Optic Glioma.

His mother Amber Baker says Owen is a strong positive little boy and seeing how excited he got when he found out brought tears to her eyes.

We were granted a wish for my child to go to Disney World, and he’s six, he goes to St. Clairsville. He’s got Neurofibromatosis 1 which causes tumors and he’s grateful for it. We’re all grateful that the Special Wish actually granted it for us. Amber Baker, Belmont County

Owen couldn’t wait to go and asked if they could leave for the trip right away.

Not only did the community enjoy a traditional Easter egg hunt but they also came together for a purpose, helping Owen’s wish come true.