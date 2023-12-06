BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Commissioners met early Wednesday morning to handle several motions during their regular session meeting.

The primary focus was on the Sargus Juvenile Detention Center and Future Stories Female Group Home.

These facilities are within the Belmont-Harrison Juvenile District, which provides care for juveniles in both counties.

Upgrades at Future Stories have already occurred over the last two years, and now tensions are being focused on the Sargus Juvenile Detention Center.

In difficult situations when juveniles are detained, these two centers allow them to stay close to home, but they are older buildings that need some major updates.

“The notice for bid we did today [Wednesday] is for one wing of the detention center. [There are] two wings. It’s for an update of the restroom and shower facilities for that wing. We will spend some time looking at the other wing at a certain point. Its condition is a little bit better. And then there is some other facility issues that we’re gathering now to look at future projects.” J.P. Dutton | Belmont County Commissioner

He family involvement is crucial for juveniles within the centers, and being far away makes that a challenge.

Dutton says the upgrades to the restroom wing of the center will be around $175,000 and will be funded by Belmont County.

There have been no updates on the Belmont County Animal Shelter since the town hall meeting in early November.

Several demolition projects are underway in the county right now, including the demolition of the former county home and former Belmont County Water & Sewer District office. Debris from these demolitions are expected to be cleaned by the week of Dec 20.

With the start of the new year, Dutton says the commission is working on a “whole host of projects,” including water and sewer projects.