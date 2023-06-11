BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Helping children in need is a priority, according to the Belmont County commissioners.

That’s why they have endorsed the plan submitted by the county’s Department of Job and Family Services for their use of Temporary Assistance For Needy Families–or Taniff funds. Those funds come from the federal government to the state, then to the county.

Every two years, commissioners have to oversee the plan for how they will be used. They say Job and Family Services “does a fantastic job using those funds for programs that help young children in need.”

“We really try to target funding needs particularly with the youth of Belmont County. We look at that through our annual school clothing program, making sure that kids in need are starting off the school year with clothing, backpack, those types of needs they would have to start the school year off right.” J.P. Dutton, Belmont County Commissioner

“When it comes to kinship providers, those grandparents we’ve asked to take in maybe two or three of their grandchildren, we’re able to purchase beds. If they’re preschool, we can pay for child care for up to 4 months. Really meet whatever needs that kinship family has.” Jeff Felton, Executive Director, Belmont County Dept. of Job & Family Services

They say they also support backpack programs that send food home with children living with food insecurity. They can pay a family’s utility bill to avoid a shutoff that would send their children into foster care.

They say Ohio is one of only a handful of states that allow federal dollars to be used to meet the urgent or unexpected needs of families.