BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont Senior Services & Friends is hosting Wild West Days today, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The family friendly event offers derby horse races, line dancing, barrel racing, whip crack’n, dummy ropin’ and so much more from 4-H friends.

The fun can be found at the Belmont County Fairgrounds at 45420 Roscoe Road, St Clairsville, OH 43950.