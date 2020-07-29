Belmont County health commissioner sees no major spike in COVID-19 cases locally

St. Clairsville (WTRF)–Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul addressed officials Wednesday at the weekly commissioners meeting with some positive news on latest COVID-19 numbers for the county.

He said there are 642 cases, with 32 active or isolated.

There are 585 listed as recovered.

Sproul says Belmont County is not seeing a major spike in positive cases, unlike some nearby counties. He says he likes to think that is because people are following recommended safety precautions. But he warns, however, that those numbers could change quickly.

“We are getting recoveries. We are getting people out of the hospital. We are seeing all of these positive things too. But we just can’t relax, the virus is still here, ” Sproul said.

Sproul noted that large groups of people coming together can spread the virus.

“We are moving into taking kids back to school, so again we are having a large group of kids all together and moving around. That’s when the spread seems to happen, when they have a large group,” he explained.

Sproul said the county’s health department website is now tracking active and overall COVID-19 cases by zip code.