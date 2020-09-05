Belmont County Heritage Museum is rededicated

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — The Belmont County Heritage Museum was rededicated Friday.



The county tourism council has reinvented it from its former identity as the sheriff’s residence museum.



The historic building on the courthouse square was built in 1890 and originally served as the home for many county sheriffs over the years and their families.



In later years, it also served as the prosecutor’s office.



Now it houses exhibits from long-ago entities like Imperial Glass and the Ruth McGuire School of Nursing.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visit the museum website for more information: https://www.belmontcountyheritagemuseum.org/