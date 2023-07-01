POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (WTRF) – Staff Sergeant Garren Ray Goudy was the only Powhatan Point resident to make the ultimate sacrifice and lost his life in the Vietnam War.

Goudy was born and raised in Powhatan Point, Ohio where he graduated from Powhatan Point High School in 1958.

The name Garen Ray Goudy will now be a legacy, as the Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill designating State Route 7 from Powhat North to Dilles Bottom as Staff Sergeant Garren Ray Goudy Memorial Highway.

“He was a home grown boy. He grew up here, played sports and knew a lot of people. A lot of people knew him ad he served for the people of Ohio and he gave his life for the people of Powhatan.” Dale Goudy – Commander, Post 5565

Goudy knew there was a chance he would not return, yet he felt it was his duty to make this sacrifice for our country, and that is what this highway will serve as a reminder of from now on.