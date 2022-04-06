BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

He’s a no-nonsense judge who often tells people to straighten up and obey the law.

But in one week, Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato will give advice on a different subject–becoming physically fit.

And his audience will be Belmont County employees.

Fregiato’s subject next Wednesday’s subject will be the five components of physical fitness for the average person.

This is something that Fregiato knows a lot about.

I’ve been a certified trainer since 1991, which is quite a while ago. Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato

It will be a one-time event, focusing on how to get started. Fregiato won’t be giving fitness classes. He says he’s staying with his current career at the courthouse.

The talk is for county employees only.