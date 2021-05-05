Belmont County law enforcement team up to keep roads safe

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Operation CARE has changed a bit since the pandemic hit. It used to involve a huge media unveiling just before Memorial Day each year, with highway patrol and law enforcement from multiple states.

This year, it’s one day–and that day is today. It started at midnight last night, and will end at midnight tonight.

In Belmont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department are working together. They’re keeping watch on the interstate and state highways. They say in Ohio, fatal crashes are up 24% above the three-year average. And they chose this date because it has become a big drinking holiday.

You know every year Cinco De Mayo, we start to see an increase in impaired driving arrests especially on that day and going into the weekend throughout the years. So we want people to designate a driver, make arrangements if they decide to go out. We don’t want anybody involved in a crash at all. Lt. Maurice Waddell, Post Commander, OSHP

Lt. Waddell said speeding fines can be 180 dollars. OVI fines..500 dollars and more. And seat belt violations are 90 dollars for the driver and 80 for the passenger.

They say if you see someone driving dangerously, call 6-7-7 and report them.