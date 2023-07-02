BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Election Board is always looking for new poll workers.

This summer, the need is greater than ever.

A special Ohio statewide election August 8th has just one issue on the ballot–whether to require a 60 percent majority in order to pass a constitutional amendment.

But every one of the county’s 70 precincts will be open for voters that day.

And it’s a time of year when poll workers are scarce.

<“We’re definitely looking for more for the August. August is definitely the tougher time to try for poll workers because people are on vacation, going out and enjoying the sunny weather so we’re always looking for new people and if you can sign up now, we’ll get you trained and if we don’t need you in the August, we’ll definitely have your ready for the November election.”> Aaron Moore | Director | Belmont County Election Board

It involves a three-hour training session prior to election day.

Then on election day, poll workers need to arrive at 5:30 a.m. and work until the polls close at 7:30 p.m. or later.

Anyone interested can call the Belmont County Election Board at (740) 526-0188.