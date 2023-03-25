BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There is a mystery surrounding the disappearance of a Belmont County man who was last seen in New York City.

David Eric Campbell, 48, of St. Clairsville was last seen in Times Square on December 18, 2021 when he posted a Facebook Live stream. His friends and family have not heard from him since.

David Eric Campbell (Photo provided by Belmont County Sheriff’s Office)

Now, his family is asking for the public’s help in locating their father.

Corporal Logan M. Havas with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Campbell has been missing for more than 15 months.

Havas said Campbell had a nomadic lifestyle and had lived in multiple places including Nashville, Tennessee, Texas, New York City and possibly California. He would travel to these locations then return home to Belmont County until his next trip.

Campbell worked as musician, singing and playing guitar to earn income. Havas said Campbell was last seen performing in New York City in late 2021.

Campbell had a substance abuse problem and may have suffered from clinical depression, according to law enforcement officials.

He had two white pitbull dogs that traveled with him and that could be seen in the video he posted on Facebook on Dec. 18, 2021.

Campbell is a 48-year-old white male who is 6’1″ and weighs between 230 to 300 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He has multiple tattoos including one on his neck with the letter “J” and above this, the word “Loyalty.”

David Eric Campbell’s leg tattoo (Photo courtesy of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office)

David Eric Campbell’s arm tattoo (Photo courtesy of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office)

David Eric Campbell’s leg tattoos (Photo courtesy of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information about Campbell please call the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 695-7933 or call 911.



