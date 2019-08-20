Belmont County man pleads guilty to 3 charges involving minor

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Belmont County man entered guilty pleas Tuesday to three counts involving sex with a 13-year-old girl.
41-year-old Derrick Ellington of Bellaire pled guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Officials say Ellington allegedly had sex with a young girl, who was a family friend, and sent graphic pictures of himself to her.
Common Pleas Judge John Vavra accepted Ellington’s plea, and set his sentencing for September 9.
Ellington could get a maximum of seven years behind bars.
