BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County man was sentenced to prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Fred Hlinovsky was sentenced on Tuesday to the maximum of five-years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender for 25-years after his release.

The incident happened in 2005, when the victim was 15-years-old.

Belmont County man pleads guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said in a press release that it was a long road to get to this sentencing.

Flanagan explained that when this crime occurred in 2005, there was not enough evidence to prosecute at the time.

In 2019, a detective was reviewing old evidence, including this case. Due to advances in DNA, Flanagan said further testing was able to be done with consent from the victim in the case.

Hilnovsky’s first trial in May of 2022 ended in a mistrial. A court then ruled in October of that same year that the case would be re-tried in Belmont County.

Flanagan said that this case was always about getting justice for the victim.