BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)

According to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James G. Zusack, Belmont County’s snow emergency level has been lowered to a level one.

Conditions are improving, however roads are still hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads remain icy and drivers are warned to be cautious.

Please continue to be aware of weather conditions, and stay up to date with all the current snow emergency levels by checking with 7News and WTRF.com