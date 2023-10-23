BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – You and your family are probably ready for Halloween, but does your dog have a costume picked out yet?

This Sunday, October 29th, is the 2nd Annual Belmont County Pet Costume Contest.

Trophies will go to the top dogs in many categories including the cutest, scariest, most creative, best Road Home alumni and the best group. Pets and their owners can even dress alike if they choose to.

Up to five winners will place in each category.

“Last year we had 28 entries. The fair extended the building. So we’ve got room for a lot more dogs. Bring the family out, bring the kids out, bring your pets out. We’ll have food and snacks there and also we’ll have photographs.” Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

There will be baskets raffled off by silent auction. All proceeds will go to the Belmont County Dog Park, which is nearing completion.

The contest is Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, at the Belmont County Fairgrounds in the Collins Building.

Last year, dogs dressed up as bumblebees, ghosts, superheroes, scientists, prison inmates, spiders and even bites of sushi.