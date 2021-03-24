Belmont County port authority official optimistic about fracking

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Larry Merry told Belmont County commissioners that he took a ride through rural Belmont County recently which reinforced his optimism about what shale drilling has done for the area.

He says he saw miles of improved roads, and plenty of new fence lines and barns on farmers’ properties.

He said lease payments and royalty monies have helped many people.

Merry said despite recent reports indicating that fracking is experiencing job loss and personal income loss, there is a lot of good that’s taking place.

He said jobs in the oil and gas industry pay an average of $40,000 more than jobs in other fields.

Mike Chadsey, public relations director for the Ohio Oil & Gas Association, said shale is about 10 years into its development, “and as much as we’ve seen so far, there’s more to come in the future.”