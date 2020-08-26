Belmont County seeing possible slow down in COVID cases

BELMONT COUNTY, OH. (WTRF) — Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says the County is seeing a slow down in the number of positive COVID 19 Cases.

Sproul informed County Commissioners earlier today the the number of positive cases remains the same as yesterday.

Right now the County has seven-hundred and two positive cases with fifty isolated cases. That also includes six hundred, twenty three recovered and four people in the hospital.

We have seen a nice slow down which has been great. We want to keep it that way. So again we have seen the slow down, gain we are also looking at getting back to school. The Governor has also opened up some more venues. So we will have to see how that effects the numbers. ROB SPROUL

DEPUTY HEALTH COMMISSIONER

Sproul also informed commissioners about the Governors latest orders concerning entertainment venues.

The new order expands the number of venues that are permitted to host events Some of those include bingo halls, auditoriums, arcades and ballrooms.

Restrictions for those venues are similar to those involving sporting events.