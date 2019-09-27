Belmont County traffic stop leads to multiple drug arrests

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Three Ohio men are currently in Belmont County Jail following a traffic stop on Interstate 70.

Deputies with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 due to multiple traffic violations.

Prior to the traffic stop, deputies witnessed an object being thrown out of the window.

The vehicle occupants were identified as 23-year-old Chuquan Austin, 31-year-old Raymond Drake and the driver, 29-year-old Demario Smith, all of which are from Cleveland.

Smith was found to have a suspended driver’s license and had warrants out for his arrest.

Authorities placed Smith under arrest and located drugs on him that he was attempting to conceal.

More narcotics, including suspected heroin was also located in the vehicle.

A K9 was deployed and located the object thrown out of the window,

The object was identified as two ounces of suspected cocaine.

Bethesda Police Department assisted the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office in the traffic stop.