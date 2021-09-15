Belmont County Sheriff’s Dept. confirms investigation will follow concerning BCARL allegations.

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department confirms they have received a written report about alleged problems with animal care at the Belmont County Animal Rescue League.

Chief Deputy James Zusack says the report has been filed, and an investigation will follow.

They may ultimately consult with the prosecutor about the allegations.

7News broke the initial story yesterday, humane agent detailed allegations of bad conditions, failure to give medications, and inability to isolate animals with communicable diseases.

A BCARL spokesman denied any problems with medications, but said they are dealing with large numbers of animals and small numbers of employees and volunteers.