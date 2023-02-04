BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – This past week the World Health Organization stated that over 90% of the world have some form of immunity against COVID at this point, but what are your options if you still get sick?

The Belmont County Health Department is still offering testing kits. They come from the state of Ohio, and they’re free of charge to the public.

Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says that it can be important if you get sick to take one of these tests to see if you have a general flu or COVID, because the treatment options are different for each.

“It’s basically the antivirals. So you have antivirals that will treat the flu, for the different symptoms for that, and COVID. Depending on how bad you are you may have to go the hospital to get that treated.” Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

Once again, the testing kits are free of charge to the public, all you have to do is go to their office and pick one up. They’re located at 68501 Bannock Road in St. Clairsville, OH 43950.

You can also reach them by calling (740) 695-1202, or by visiting their website.