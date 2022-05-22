BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Tourism in Belmont County is looking strong in the first quarter of the year.



Tourism Director Jackee Pugh says lodging tax revenues are up 60 percent compared to 2021.



Pugh reported to county commissioners that she’s optimistic the year will continue to show growth. She says as soon as the weather turned warm, people were out enjoying the activities and natural beauty of Belmont County.

“Barkcamp has been packed. People are happy to be out and about and enjoying the sunshine and being together with family and friends out in the community. We have a geotour that has been doing excellent this spring. So far we’ve had over 300 geocaches individually found in the county. “ Jackee Pugh, Belmont County Tourism Director

Statewide, Ohio’s economic impact from tourism rose 9 percent last year over the year before. And they’re projecting growth well beyond that, going forward.