Belmont Savings Banks opens drive-up ATM in Powhatan Point

Top Stories

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont savings Bank held a ribbon-cutting Friday to announce the opening of their new drive-up ATM in Powhatan Point.

Powhatan Point ATM Ribbon Cutting 2019

We are excited to provide drive-up ATM services to the Powhatan Point community!

Posted by Belmont Savings Bank on Friday, November 8, 2019

According to the press release, this will be the only drive-up, 24/7 ATM in the village.

We are proud to be able to offer the convenience of a drive-up ATM to the Powhatan community. The ATM is also open 24/7, allowing customers the ability to access their money when needed.

Todd Cover, President & CEO of Belmont Savings Bank

Belmont Savings Bank has served the Ohio Valley since 1885.

Aside from Powhatan Point, the bank also has locations in Barnesville, Bellaire and St. Clairsville.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter