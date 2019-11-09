Belmont Savings Banks opens drive-up ATM in Powhatan Point

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont savings Bank held a ribbon-cutting Friday to announce the opening of their new drive-up ATM in Powhatan Point.
According to the press release, this will be the only drive-up, 24/7 ATM in the village.
We are proud to be able to offer the convenience of a drive-up ATM to the Powhatan community. The ATM is also open 24/7, allowing customers the ability to access their money when needed.Todd Cover, President & CEO of Belmont Savings Bank
Belmont Savings Bank has served the Ohio Valley since 1885.
Aside from Powhatan Point, the bank also has locations in Barnesville, Bellaire and St. Clairsville.