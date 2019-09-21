Beloved Martins Ferry teacher, coach passes away

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — A beloved Martins Ferry teacher has passed away.

Mike Rose taught fifth grade Language Arts and Social Studies and was also a long-time football and girl’s basketball coach.

According to Martins Ferry Superintendent, Jim Fogel, Rose died suddenly Thursday at the age of 56.

A showing will be held at Bauknecht’s in Bellaire from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, with a burial mass taking place Monday at 2 p.m.

7News would sends our condolences to the family and friends of Mike Rose.