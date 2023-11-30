WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Family, Friends, and a local business are coming together to help a Wheeling Couple who lost their home in a catastrophic explosion.

Back on October 23, Ashley DeAngelis and Timmy Goldbaugh lost everything when their home suddenly exploded.

This Saturday, a benefit will be held in support of the couple.

It will take place at Wheeling Country Day School between the hours of 11-2

“They’re truly greatful for everyone in the community and everything they recieved so far but it’s difficult because they did lose everything. They walked out with just their lives. They lost the clothes on their back. They lost everything, their beds , the comfort of rtheir own homes. So we really are greatful and a re looking for as much help as we can give to them and are looking for, hopefully a great turnoutthis Saturday to continue to support them.” Tiffany Tankovits | Victim’s Family Member

The event will include live music, bounce houses, and games for the kids.

There will also be food trucks and an auction.