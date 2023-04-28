BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s now been 99 years since one of the worst tragedies in the history of the coal industry in West Virginia, and in the nation.



119 men died on April 28, 1924 after an explosion at Wheeling Steel’s Benwood Mine.



The tragedy had a long lasting effect on Benwood, on Marshall County, and on the Ohio Valley.



The Marshall County community dedicated a memorial for Benwood Mine Disaster, and local government officials said the mine disaster has helped improved safety guidelines.