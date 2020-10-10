Berkeley Springs Rallies to Beat Magnolia

NEW MARTINVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tonight at Magnolia where the Blue Eagles hosted the Berkeley Springs Indians. Indians tried to end the half strong with a pass from Gavin Barkley to Paul Crone who made his way to inside the 15.

Later, Barkely found Crone again but this time for an Indians touchdown. They went on to lead 13-10 Indians. The Blue Eagles responded, it was a pass from Brendan Mirandy to Jason Beisel who found open space on the sideline and made his way into the end zone. Eagles lead 16-13.

But the Indians responded and the Indians went on to win 53-22.