Best Virginia basketball hosts youth camp

Triadelphia, W, Va. (WTRF) – The team that consists of some of the best recent Mountaineer alums shared its knowledge with youth in the Ohio Valley. One of the camp’s coordinators was Mountaineer and Central Catholic alum Chase Harler.

“I think just being around the game of basketball is so important no matter who it is or what age it is – especially learning from the group of guys here such as John Flowers, Devin Ebanks, Da’Sean Butler, and Nate Adrian, we’ve got a great group of guys who are teaching these kids as much as they know,” Harler said.

Harler was happy with the turnout of young hoopers.

“I mean if we had ten kids we would’ve brought the same energy so we’re super happy that we got 40 plus ad hopefully next year we have more,” Harler said.

De’Sean Butler was happy to be one of Sunday’s coaches.

“I mean, this is what I coach for. I enjoy mentoring young players and at the end of the day when we started at this point here – Chase, myself, Kevin Jones, and all of these guys… we were kids at camp playing basketball (and) it reminds me a bit of myself a long time ago,” Butler said.

It was a blast for the current kids at the camp as well.

“This is just so fun because some of my friends are also here (and) some of them I haven’t seen in quite a while (sic) because a kid on my basketball team I’ve seen here and I haven’t seen him since our last practice because our season got cancelled,” Brookhaven Third Grader Tre Tallman said.