Bestselling author J.D. Vance running for Ohio Senate seat

(WTRF) – 7NEWS is your local election headquarters, and believe it or not the 2022 midterm elections will be here in November, with the primary election taking place on May 3rd. Republican candidate J.D. Vance is running for Rob Portman’s Senate seat, and he stopped by 7NEWS today to talk with us.

J.D. Vance is running in a very crowded race, and will face off against over a dozen other Republicans in the May primary. He’s hoping to come out on top with a message aimed at working class voters.

He says an “unholy alliance” has formed between our government and the country’s biggest corporations, with many politicians, Republican and Democrat, caring more about their donors than their voters. Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio, before joining the Marines and serving in Iraq. Following his military service, he moved onto Ohio State, and then to Yale Law School.

After growing up in working class Ohio, and then moving into some of the most prestigious segments of society, Vance says he noticed some problems.

“And one of the things I realized is that so many of the people who control this country feel no real sense of obligation or duty to the citizens of this country, and that’s something we’ve got to change. You can’t have a real country if the leaders don’t feel they owe the citizens anything.” J.D. Vance, (R) Ohio Senate Candidate, author of “Hillbilly Elegy”

Vance rose to prominence in 2016 following the publication of his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” which chronicled his life growing up in Ohio.

“I was raised by my grandparents because my mom struggled with opioid addiction, so I think I see the problems of this state in a way that’s very personal. It’s not just, I read about them in a book somewhere, I actually lived these things very personally.” J.D. Vance, (R) Ohio Senate Candidate, author of “Hillbilly Elegy”

The book was also adapted into a movie, directed by Ron Howard and starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams. If you’d like to watch it, it can be streamed on Netflix.

The Republican primary will take place on May 3rd, with the general election following on November 8th. Stay with 7NEWS for all of your election coverage.