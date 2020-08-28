Bethany College COVID-19 update: 2 students test positive

BETHANY, W.Va. — As Bethany College wrapped up its second week of classes Friday, the college reported that a total of two students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the Aug. 14-15 community clinic held on campus by the Brooke County Health Department.

The two students have returned home to quarantine. Brooke County Health Department is handling the contact tracing.

Several students who had contact with either of the positive cases are self-isolating either at home or on-campus as a precautionary measure.

An email from Bethany President Tamara Nichols Rodenberg to the Bethany community on Friday indicated that the college has received nearly all of the results from the testing clinic held during move-in weekend.

To return to campus, all students, faculty, and staff were required to be tested for COVID-19.

Bethany is following all CDC and West Virginia health and safety guidelines and internal COVID-19 related policies in its effort to Protect the Herd. Friday’s email thanked those on campus for wearing facial coverings, staying socially distant, and finding ways to stay connected.

For complete details regarding Bethany’s response to the pandemic, visit www.bethanywv.edu/covid19.