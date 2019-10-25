Bethany College holds rally for sexual violence awareness, victims

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 100 students, faculty and staff at Bethany College participated in a support rally on Friday for sexual violence awareness and its victims.

It was amazing to see students, faculty, and staff come out to support other students and survivors. It is a great beginning to increase education, support, and awareness across campus. Jerry Stebbins, Bethany College Vice President & Dean of Students

The rally is part of the ongoing “It’s On Us” campaign that many college campuses across the county have embraced.

Many attendees sported their green and white school colors while holding up signs with their own “It’s On Us” message.

The conversation is not over. We’re kind of ending it with a comma, because there’s so much more to talk about. Riley Meyers, Bethany student and organizer

Bethany College will continue this conversation soon when the school hosts a week of events, aimed at raising awareness for sexual violence.

Art exhibits, educational talk and ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ are all being considered for the slate.

October is recognized across the country as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.