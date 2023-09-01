BETHANY, W.Va. — Bethany College Officials announced today, September 1, a second straight year of double-digit enrollment growth.

“Bethany is pleased to welcome to the ‘banks of the old Buffalo’ its largest incoming class in more than a decade,” says Bethany President Dr. Jamie Caridi, who attributes the growth to the successful execution and broad-based support for the College’s Strategic Plan Build for a Lifetime.

Bethany’s Fall 2023 incoming class is 42 percent larger than its Fall 2022 incoming class. And overall, the institution has seen enrollment grow by 11 percent this year and 24 percent among its entire student population over the past two years.

This is at a time when many colleges and universities are experiencing enrollment challenges.

Over the past two years, the College’s growth plan has included the addition of bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, international studies, healthcare administration, and digital marketing, along with minors in game development and esport gaming management.

The College also introduced a new master’s degree in business administration and has several innovative programs in development.

Major partnerships have been established with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, West Virginia University, Northeast Ohio Medical University, St. George’s University, West Liberty University, Appalachian School of Law, and Brooke County High School, among others.

Students who enroll at Bethany today can enjoy guaranteed graduate admission to medical school, veterinary school, law school, schools of pharmacy, and physical therapy programs.

The College has recently completed a $1 million residence hall renovation of Harlan Hall to accommodate its growing student body.

It also recently completed a $500,000 renovation to the Kirkpatrick Science Lab, and a $500,000 investment in Phillip’s Hall to accommodate a new esports arena and prospective student welcome center.

In addition, the College just announced a seven-figure investment to renovate its recreation center, which will include a state-of-the-art fitness center for the Bethany community.