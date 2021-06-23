Bethany College will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine for the 2021-2022 academic year

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethany College has announced that it will require all students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The decision was made by the college’s Pandemic Response Team in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I applaud our community for its commitment to protecting one another, and I believe strongly that our decision to require the vaccine will maximize the Bethany experience even more.” Tamara Nichols Rodenberg, Bethany President

Bethany has added the COVID-19 vaccines to the college’s existing list of immunization requirements for students, which includes Polio, DPT, meningitis, MMR and Tetanus boosters.

Bethany College will continue to honor immunization exemptions for medical, religious and philosophical reasons. Students that get an exemption will not be prevented from full participation in courses, campus activities or athletics.

The specific provisions for students to request an exemption will be made available on July 15th. We’re told some of those provisions might include surveillance testing, symptom tracking and mask requirements in certain situations.

