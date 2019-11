Freshly washed dog, Jackson, shakes the excess water off his coat after getting a bath from his owner at the Portland Dog Wash in Portland, Maine, on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2007. In a country that spares no expense on pets, self-service dog washes represent the latest splurge, allowing dog owners to forgo the indignity of chasing a wet and soapy dog around the house, or across the lawn, along with the messy cleanup.(AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethany Pike Cash Wash has expanded its services to appeal to many pet owners.

After giving your vehicle a nice shine through their recently updated touchless car wash, drivers can stop in next door to give their pets a bath.

There are two new self-service dog wash bays which features Flea and Tick shampoo, disinfect, blow dry and more!

Dog Wash is open

The 24/7 cash war also offers air fresheners, vacuums and carpet scrubbers for interior cleaning.