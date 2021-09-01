Bethany Pike closed, some McKinleyville residents stranded as the creek continues to rise

7NEWS was escorted by the McKinleyville Fire Department past the road closure to give us an up-close look at the dangerous conditions in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Route 67, heading towards Bethany College from Wellsburg, is closed as the creek continues to consume the roads and yards around the town of McKinleyville.

7NEWS ran into the McKinleyville Fire Department after seeing Route 67 was closed off. We parked the StormTracker and hopped in their four-wheeler. They escorted us from one flooded patch to the undrivable part.

Along the way, the creek had turned bends into lakes. The sign was the only thing left of what looked like a road.

It is then when we realized the water was rising rapidly. We got out just in time.

#thatwasclose When I left the StormTracker, the water was at the sign… When I got back 10 minutes later (after riding on a 4-wheeler to shoot footage further down)… I gasped 😅 (📸 taken on Bethany Pike when I was covering the flooding earlier today) @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/z5OMh6gSsv — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) September 1, 2021

Back in town, the captain issued a warning.

I mean water is the most dangerous thing out there. Second to what we deal with in fire and EMS. So, we just want to let people know; stay in your homes, stay safe, if you need help contact Brooke County 911. Joel Graham, Captain of McKinleyville Fire Department

Some people in this small town outside of Wellsburg are stranded as the once shallow creek has rapidly cut land into islands.

And the Department is using basic tools to see just how high it’s risen.

“Furthest stick you can see out there from about 20 minutes is when it came up to the second stick,” explained Captain Graham. “Right now, we could probably say that the shoreline is about 15 feet from the corner of our buildings. So, it’s probably gone up 10 or 15 feet just this shoreline here.”

Right after the interview, in the 5 minutes we were there, the water had risen so dramatically that crews moved all the fire trucks to higher ground.

Since I’ve parked the StormTracker at the McKinleyville Fire Department (for like 8 minutes) the water has risen so much that they’re moving all the trucks to higher ground. The chief tells me the creek has risen 15 ft @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/tlSKdcyyUO — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) September 1, 2021

With Route 67 and other county roads closed, and the water still rising, this little town known as McKinleyville is stuck to wait out Hurricane Ida’s wrath.

I’d say yes. This year, this would be the worst one we’ve had so far. This is the highest level we’ve had of 2021. Joel Graham, Captain of McKinleyville Fire Department

Anyone who lives in the area and is in need of food, water or shelter is welcome to head down to the McKinleyville Fire Department.