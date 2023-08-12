WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church held their “Stuff the Bus program on Saturday, August 12.

The church accepted donations of school supplies, backpacks, games, clothing, and food.

The donations will be passed out to families in the community next Saturday, August 19 to help get their kids ready for school.

The program also accepted monetary donations as a part of their Adopt a Student program.

Those volunteering for the event shared the purpose of the program and the effect that it has on the community.

”This impacts the students, the parents don’t have to like try to get it all together because, say, a backpack can be from $15 to $50 or more. We want to be a blessing to the family, the students and the school system.” Sister Janice Peyton – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church

The volunteers invite community members to come out next Saturday, August 19 at the Dream Center located at 406 Main Street in Wheeling to get ready for the new school year.