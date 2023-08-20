WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Darrell Cummings and the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church wrapped up what was a very successful weekend with a special event for the community to enjoy.

The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church hosted their Back to School Festival on Sunday.

The festival was completely free for everyone and included inflatables, food, music, face painting, and an ice cream truck.

The event was designed by Bishop Cummings and the church to get the kids in the community excited about going back to school.

The event came after a weekend where the church held a health fair and their “Adopt a Student” program where kids received free health screenings and free school supplies.

Bishop Cummings said seeing the excitement on the kid’s faces is one of the best parts of the event.

“All the smiles that are on the kids faces and they’ve gotten their book bags, they’ve got their pens and pencils, they got their health check. And now we just celebrate. We’re just celebrating. I’m praying that they have a great school year and that they know that we believe in them and we want them to believe in themselves.” Bishop Darrell Cummings – Pastor at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Church

The event was from 5p.m. to 7p.m. and saw several families come out to celebrate the beginning of a new school year.

7News wishes all the students in the Ohio Valley a safe and successful year.