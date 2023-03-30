Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – You can get a head start on the Easter festivities this Saturday by checking out Bethlehem Temple’s Easter Basket Giveaway.

The Easter Food Basket giveaway sponsored by Bethlehem Temple in North Wheeling, provides food assistance to families in the Ohio Valley for those who are in need. They typically serve over a thousand people, representing at least three hundred families during the event.

They held a Stuff the Bus event today, taking in donations of food, personal grooming items, and money.

“And because this is a community event, we’ve gone out and bought food and things of that nature. But there are people who are in the community that like to participate by giving canned goods and different items. Because even though I am blessed to be the leader of it, I’m not doing this by myself. This is a community event and we have some volunteers who are out here who help receive any of the food items–and everything that we get, we’ll give away on this Saturday at 11 a.m. to help as many people as possible.” Bishop Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Again, the event kicks off this Saturday, April 1st at 11 a.m. at the North Wheeling Dream Center.

For more information, you can call 304-233-8899.