WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It started 32 years ago. Rev. Darrell Cummings wanted to make sure no family went hungry and no child went without toys.

Now, a third of a century later, he’s Bishop Darrell Cummings, and he’s still giving away Christmas baskets. His favorite part is giving away the toys.

During the giveaway starting on December 17, the child must be present and first responders will escort each child through the toy room. They can pick out four to six toys they want the most. Parents are being reminded that they are not allowed in the toy room.

They’ll have food, school supplies, clothing and toys.

You may see a long line of traffic in North Wheeling as it is one of the most popular events of the year.

We’re not encouraging people to stand out in line all night. I know some have. But please know that we’ll have enough for everyone. Just come. We normally start at 11 o’clock, but at Christmas we start at 10 a.m. We try to give the extra time to pick out those toys and try on those winter coats and things of that nature.

Bishop Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Temple

The event is held at the North Wheeling Dream Center, 407 North Main Street, in the back of the building.