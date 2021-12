Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(WTRF) — TMZ is reporting that beloved actress Betty White died Friday morning at her home at the age of 99.

Known for her role as Rose in “The Golden Girls” comedy series, she won many awards for her work including Emmys and Golden Globes, say reports.

She would have turned 100 in January.

